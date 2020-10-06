4 hospitalized after violent fight at Miami University frat house, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Oxford police is investigating what it describes as a “large fight” that happened last weekend at an off-campus fraternity house.
The altercation involved a group of students who approached the Theta Chi fraternity house on North Bishop Street and assaulted multiple residents of the house, Vice President for Student Life Jayne Brownell said citing the police incident report.
Brownell announced the altercation in a letter sent to the student body Tuesday, calling the reported violence “appalling and senseless.”
The altercation happened around 11:23 p.m. Oct. 3, according to an Oxford Police Department statement.
Police say four people were taken to McCullough-Hyde Hospital by ambulance for injuries.
Officers at the scene took a report for aggravated burglary and felonious assault, the statement says.
Police say they cannot release any more details because the incident is under investigation.
Brownell says no arrests have been made and adds if those responsible are identified as Miami students, they will face suspension or dismissal.
“We hold all of our students to very high standards of conduct. Violence has no place in our community and the university has a long history of holding both individual students and organizations accountable for their actions,” Brownell wrote.
The university will conduct its own investigation once the police investigation is complete.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Oxford Police Department at 513-524-5240 and the Office of Community Standards at 513-529-1417.
