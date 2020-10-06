Community members say time is now to move CPD’s gun range: ‘You’re killing us'

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A special Cincinnati City Council committee hearing was held Tuesday to discuss the possibility of moving the Cincinnati Police Department’s gun range out of Evendale.
The gun range has been in located at its current site for more than 70 years. Some neighbors say its relocation is long past due.
The gun range is used around 300 days per year and provides nearly 50,000 hours of training for officers annually. It’s also used for police canine training.
Still, residents say gunshots are heard throughout the community six days-a-week, seven hours-a-day near Lincoln Heights and Evendale, causing stress for them and their children and reducing their quality of life.
Public commenters Tuesday said much the same, describing the range as a nuisance.
That included local teacher and resident Tracy McCollough, who summed up the range in one word: “Horrible.”
Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton was on hand to offer his thoughts.
“Our students hear gun fire throughout the day, and that’s not ok,” Burton said. “We know the trauma that’s been proven that’s caused by this. The time is now to move the gun range. I hear it, our community hears it and, most importantly, our kids hear it.”
McCullough added, “As an educator and as a person in the community, I highly recommend that it is moved.”
Lincoln Heights Village Council Member Daronce Daniels agreed.
“This is affecting our community in a negative way,” Daniels said. “You’re killing us.”
Also attending the meeting were Hamilton County commissioners, Lincoln Heights Vice Mayor Jeannie Stinson, the University of Cincinnati’s Dr. Brian Earl and Dr. Zaria Davis with the Pretrial Justice Institute.
Council’s Education, Innovation and Growth Committee didn’t meet to come up with a solution Tuesday, council members said, but to discuss the impact the gun range has on Evendale and surrounding communities.
“I am just here to say on behalf of myself and the police chief, we are committed to trying to come up with a solution that everybody can live with, and that the police department can continue to train and be at the level that they are here today,” CPD Assistant Chief Teresa Theetge said.
Some residents said at the meeting they don’t have an issue with CPD having a gun range, they just want to see it moved elsewhere.
City officials say building a new gun range would carry a hefty price tag, likely costing millions. Theetge previously told city council the department would need about 30 acres of land and a 40,000-sq.-ft. building.
She’s also said police have tried to be good neighbors at the range over the years. Police have built a large concrete wall and try to limit shooting hours before 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m., though occasionally the facility is used at night and on Saturdays.
Meanwhile, police say they have other departmental needs, such as a new police station for District 5.
But community members impacted by the range say you can’t put a price tag on what they lose now — or would gain later — in quality of life every day.
Council leaders said they will continue the conversation and discuss possible solutions in the future.
