Two arrested in connection with shooting death of Cincinnati man at hotel, prosecutor says

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - Two people who were wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Cincinnati man were arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals, according to the Dearborn County prosecutor.
Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says Demontre Conley, 19, and Talisha Tompkins, 21, were taken into custody without incident in Florence, Kentucky.
Police say David Bush-Reynolds, 20, was found Sept. 26 inside a room at the Riverside Inn in Greendale, Indiana, with a single gunshot wound to the head.
Deddens says a witness to the shooting told police that he, along with Conley, Tompkins and Bush-Reynolds, were all at the hotel “partying” and there was a video of them smoking marijuana and handling firearms prior to the gunshot that killed Bush-Reynolds.
They fled after the gun went off.
Conley told the witness that the shooting was an accident and he didn’t know the gun was loaded, according to Deddens.
Conley has been charged with reckless homicide and obstruction of justice. Talisha Tompkins has been charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.
Conley and Tompkins will be extradited to Indiana for an initial hearing.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.