Warren County Health District sends out suggested Halloween guidelines

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Warren County Health District has released some advice regarding Halloween.
While they are not ordered to cancel, activities like hayrides, haunted houses, or anything that puts people close together should be avoided.
The health district released additional practices to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission:
- Staying home if you or your child is sick.
- Not holding large in-person parties.
- When possible, select outdoor events where it is easier to maintain adequate distance from others.
- Always wearing face coverings when unable to maintain six feet of distance.
- Carry and use hand sanitizer often while trick or treating.
- Limit the number of households you visit.
- Have trick or treaters wash their hands and faces when they return from trick or treating.
- Consider methods of passing out candy that limits potential exposures such as:
- Not using a communal bowl for children to grab candy.
- Placing or hanging candy spread out to reduce the likelihood of children touching multiple pieces when visiting a property.
- Wear a face covering while handing out candy to trick or treaters.
- Wash or sanitize hands frequently.
The Ohio Department of Health sent guidance that recommended activities from a drive-through or drive-in trick-or-treating, drive-by costume or car decorating contests or even holding costume parties online.
