Hamilton, Clermont counties remain at red alert for coronavirus

“No one is immune. While frequent testing is important, it isn’t a substitute for masks and social distancing,” he said. “Each of us can demonstrate our love and respect for our fellow Ohioans by wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings, keeping at least 6 feet distance from others, and frequently washing our hands. This is in our control. This virus is an enemy of our freedom. And by doing these things to fight back against it, we’ll keep our kids in school and our economy moving forward. All of us working together will allow us to live with this virus until the time when it is gone."