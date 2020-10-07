Beshear: 2,398 more virus cases confirmed in the Commonwealth due to Fayette Co. backlog

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During his daily media briefing in Frankfort Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the COVID-19 spread in Kentucky.
The governor confirmed a “startlingly high” number of new confirmed cases due to a backlog from the Fayette County Health Department that had not been reported in the last month and a half. He said of the newly reported 2,398 cases in the state, only 926 were truly confirmed from Wednesday. The backlogged number of cases from Fayette County was 1,472.
Beshear said workers at the Fayette County Health Department were not getting COVID data into their computer systems to report to the state in a timely manner, which is what caused the backlog.
“They knew they had [the data], and it wasn’t getting done,” he explained.
The governor also called out the Fayette County Health Department for being the last county in Kentucky to implement the statewide contact tracing software.
He also reported five more deaths, bringing the statewide total of deaths to 1,223.
The governor also offered the following COVID numbers:
- At least 1.5 million tests have been administered in Kentucky since March
- 672 people are hospitalized currently with virus-related illnesses
- 161 COVID patients are in an intensive care unit, 79 are on a ventilator
Beshear said Kentucky’s positivity rate stands at 4.21%.
Dr. Steven Stack with the Kentucky Department for Public Health explained that the backlog from Fayette County did not affect the positivity rate in the state because the positivity rate comes from test results from laboratories across the state, not independent health departments. Stack said the county’s incident rate rather than the positivity rate will go up.
The statewide positivity rate is determined by dividing the number of positive tests in a day by the total number of tests conducted on the same day.
The governor also addressed why many government officers are still closed. He said currently there are at least three driver’s license offices closed due to an employee having COVID, including offices in Louisville and Elizabethtown.
