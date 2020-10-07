Cincinnati, Hamilton Co. Public Library providing free COVID-19 testing

By Kim Schupp | October 7, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT - Updated October 7 at 9:10 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Free coronavirus testing is being offered to anyone living, working or attending school in Hamilton County beginning this Friday, Oct. 9.

Testing will be held from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Avondale Branch (front yard area) 3566 Reading Road
  • Covedale Branch (large parking lot) 4980 Glenway Ave.
  • Norwood Branch (rear parking lot) 4325 Montgomery Road
  • West End Branch (front yard, Ezzard Charles Drive) 805 Ezzard Charles Drive

Testing is walk-up only and no appointment is needed.

