Cincinnati, Hamilton Co. Public Library providing free COVID-19 testing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Free coronavirus testing is being offered to anyone living, working or attending school in Hamilton County beginning this Friday, Oct. 9.
Testing will be held from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Avondale Branch (front yard area) 3566 Reading Road
- Covedale Branch (large parking lot) 4980 Glenway Ave.
- Norwood Branch (rear parking lot) 4325 Montgomery Road
- West End Branch (front yard, Ezzard Charles Drive) 805 Ezzard Charles Drive
Testing is walk-up only and no appointment is needed.
