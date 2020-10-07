Victim in Wednesday’s Mt. Auburn shooting identified

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police identified the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in Mt. Auburn.
Darcey Bennet, 38, was found with a gunshot wound and a head injury when officers arrived at the scene on Vine Street, according to Cincinnati Police.
CPD says officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2200 block of Vine Street for a report of a shooting and a person who was hit by a car.
Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police did not say if they made any arrests or release suspect information as they continue to investigate.
It was the second homicide of the night.
A few hours later, a man in his 30s was gunned down in the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood, police said.
Police officials have said they expect a record-high number of homicides in Cincinnati this year amid an unprecedented surge in shootings.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.