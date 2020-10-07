Victim in Wednesday’s Mt. Auburn shooting identified

A man was fatally shot in Mt. Auburn Wednesday night, police say. (Source: Pexels)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 2:00 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police identified the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in Mt. Auburn.

Darcey Bennet, 38, was found with a gunshot wound and a head injury when officers arrived at the scene on Vine Street, according to Cincinnati Police.

CPD says officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2200 block of Vine Street for a report of a shooting and a person who was hit by a car.

Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Darcey Bennett, 38, was found with a gunshot wound and a head injury, but he died at the scene, police say. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

Police did not say if they made any arrests or release suspect information as they continue to investigate.

It was the second homicide of the night.

A few hours later, a man in his 30s was gunned down in the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood, police said.

Police officials have said they expect a record-high number of homicides in Cincinnati this year amid an unprecedented surge in shootings.

