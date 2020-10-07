Enjoy close up experiences with animals at the zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The new VIP Animal Experiences at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will allow visitors to have close up experiences with some of their most popular animals.
The new “Little Blue” experience will allow up to six people to meet the world’s smallest penguin up close.
Other VIP options include special encounters with cheetahs, elephants and birds.
“We were not able to offer the popular Ameritas Wings of Wonder Bird Encounter to the public this summer due to COVID safety considerations, so we got creative and found a way to give smaller groups the opportunity to be amazed by bird behaviors,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “These Feathered Flights experiences were so popular that we added up-close encounters with cheetahs and elephants. The up-close penguin experience is our latest addition and is already getting rave reviews.”
Roo Valley, which opened in August, features a little blue penguin paradise, complete with a private meeting area where VIP groups can go behind the scenes to meet one of these creatures.
Little Blue Penguin experiences are available Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2:30 pm and are limited to six guests.
The cost is $50 per person, which can be added during the reservation process or purchased at the zoo.
