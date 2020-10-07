Enjoy close up experiences with animals at the zoo

“We were not able to offer the popular Ameritas Wings of Wonder Bird Encounter to the public this summer due to COVID safety considerations, so we got creative and found a way to give smaller groups the opportunity to be amazed by bird behaviors,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “These Feathered Flights experiences were so popular that we added up-close encounters with cheetahs and elephants. The up-close penguin experience is our latest addition and is already getting rave reviews.”