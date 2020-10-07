Family remembers 10-year-old girl killed in Finneytown shooting

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a 10-year-old girl fatally shot in Finneytown last month says they’re taking it day by day, still not used to being without the girl they say was an abundantly happy child.
Danaja Thorne died in the 1000 block of Hempstead Drive Sept. 18, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
The shooting, which took place around 8:20 p.m. that night, involved two juvenile family members and was accidental, Springfield Township police say.
Danaja was a fourth-grader at Corryville Catholic School, where a prayer service was held shortly after her death.
“She was very happy, always happy,” Nina Brown, Danaja’s sister, said Wednesday. “She always had a smile on her face.”
Danaja’s brother, Nazareth Mills agrees.
“She was vibrant,” Mills said. “She gave the best hugs. She would hug me very tight every time I walked in.”
Danaja’s family says she adored unicorns, loved doing her nails and makeup and had a knack for making TikTok videos.
“She was one-of-a-kind,” Brown said. “Always happy, very vibrant, just really full of life, really, really full of life. Just always here, always with us.”
Now the family keeps Danaja with them in the form of necklaces and pins. They also have a mask with her picture on it.
They say with those memorabilia, it feels like Danaja is still with them.
