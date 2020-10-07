Grandmother hopes granddaughter’s killer ‘pays for what he did’

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - She raised her since birth, thinking of her more as a daughter than a granddaughter, and now she wants to make sure her admitted killer pays for what he did.
Marilyn Cornett’s home is like a lot of homes: filled with family photos capturing loving memories.
In a lot of those photos is her granddaughter, Cecily Cornett.
The chance to capture more of those cherished memories is now sadly gone.
On June 30, police say they were called to a home in the 3200 block of Yankee Drive for a report of a female inside a barrel at that address.
A body, later identified as Cecily’s, was found inside the barrel.
William Slaton, 35, has since admitted to authorities he dismembered Cecily’s body and put it in the barrel.
On Wednesday, Slaton was indicted for murder, felonious assault, four counts of tampering with evidence, three counts of gross abuse of a corpse, involuntary manslaughter, assault, and failure to report a crime, according to court documents.
Marilyn says it has been a lot of sleepless nights ever since the gruesome discovery and death of Cecily.
“I rarely sleep; horrific, I relive what he did every day,” explained Marilyn.
She now hopes Slaton pays for what he did to her 21-year-old granddaughter.
“I hate him, and I’ve never hated anybody," said Marilyn. "I just hate him. What he did to my baby, I don’t know, I hope he pays for what he did. I pray every night mostly so he can’t hurt anybody else too.”
Marilyn says although her heart is shattered, she wants people to remember the good times they had with Cecily.
“I want them to remember her, how beautiful she was, and loving and compassionate she is,” said Marilyn. “She cared about everybody. She trusted everybody and that was one mistake I tried to get her to not do, and not everybody’s your friend.”
Cecily’s cause of death is still pending.
