Homearama to unveil first show in city of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The nation’s oldest luxury home showcase, Homearama will unveil its first event in the city of Cincinnati limits with a dedication ceremony Thursday.
Mayor John Cranley will be the keynote speaker at the 10 a.m. debut of Walworth Junction in the East End.
Walworth Junction is Homearama’s 57th show, one that was delayed from July due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Seven homes with a variety of neo-traditional designs will be featured starting Saturday through Oct. 25.
Six of the seven-show homes have already been sold.
Prices are between $1.2 and $1.6 million.
All have roof-top terraces with stunning views of the Ohio River.
Walworth Junction is a reclaimed brownfield site and will include 39 new, neo-traditional homes when it’s completed.
The new community in the city’s east end will consist of sidewalks, abundant landscaping, dedicated bicycle lanes, and is in walking distance to local businesses and restaurants.
Tickets are $19.00 at the gate or $17.00 on the Cincinnati Homearama app or website.
Kroger will not be selling event tickets this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A special two-day ticket will be available for $29.00 at the gate only.
New this year, you can purchase your ticket online at cincyhomearama.com or on the Cincinnati HOMEARAMA® app for $16.00 and attend Monday through Thursday to help spread out the show attendance.
This special ticket price is only available online or on the Cincinnati Homearama app, not at the gate.
And, you have to attend those weekdays for the $16 price.
Organizers say it’s very possible that there will be lines at this year’s show, especially on weekends, due to social distancing and the number of attendees that will be allowed in each house at one time.
Children 12 and under are admitted for free if accompanied by an adult.
No tickets will be sold and no one will be admitted to the show after 8:00 p.m.
For more information, visit www.CincyHomearama.com
