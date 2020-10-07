Kids backpacks: How they should wear them

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Is your child wearing his or her backpack correctly?
It may be the last thing on your mind when sending your child back to school, but the founder of Physical Therapist and co-founder of Oxford Physical Therapy, Pete Zulia, says it’s an important question.
Due to COVID-19, a lot of students are carrying around everything they need in their backpack instead of visiting their locker. When a backpack is not worn correctly, it can put a strain on a child’s neck and/or back, which could cause problems over time.
Zulia says there are a few things to keep in mind when fitting your child for a backpack.
First, make sure the weight of your child’s backpack is no more than 10-15% of their body weight.
When your child puts on his or her backpack, both straps should be on their shoulders and even on both sides.
Also, the bag should not be wider than your child’s back and their should be a 4 inch gap between the bottom of the bag and their waistline.
If your child’s backpack is to heavy, distribute that weight. Take a few books out and have your child carry them. A backpack also has a life expectancy so if you can, change it up yearly.
“That age group is growing on a quarterly basis,” says Zulia. “They are changing their weight, they are changing their height, they are changing their size and everything that they identify with, is going to put a strain on them. You really want to make sure that as these kids are growing, from a backpack perspective, you use those guidelines to fit in weight distribution.”
Zulia also suggests during the school day, whether you’re at home or at school, try to stand up at your desk, stretch, but most importantly just change positions!
If you have any questions or concerns, Oxford Physical Therapy has 17 different locations through out the Tri-state and offers free screenings.
For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.