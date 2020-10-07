Man accused of discarding dismembered woman’s body in barrel indicted for murder

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A man who admitted to authorities that he had dismembered a woman’s body before placing it in a barrel behind a Middletown home on June 30 has been indicted for murder.
William Slaton, 35, was charged with murder, felonious assault, four counts of tampering with evidence, three counts of gross abuse of a corpse, involuntary manslaughter, assault, and failure to report a crime.
Officers were called to the house in the 3200 block of Yankee Road to investigate a report of a female inside a barrel at that address.
At the house, officers made contact with Slaton and advised him of the complaint, police say. He then went to the back of the house and “tossed a barrel over the fence,” a release from the department read.
It continued: “Officers checked the barrel to see if a person inside was in need of emergency medical attention and found the dead body of a female inside.”
The Butler County coroner identified the woman as 21-year-old Cecily Cornett.
WARNING: Some viewers may find the following details disturbing
According to the arrest report, Slaton admitted to being at the residence with Cornett. He said after using narcotics, he woke up and went to the basement where he found her hanging.
“Slaton stated that he then used a sharp object to cut off all the victim’s fingers. He then used a razor knife to cut off all of the victim’s tattoos on her body. He put the items in a sealed bowl and hid the fingers and skin in the basement,” the arrest report states.
He told detectives that after she had passed away that he allowed her body to lay in the basement of the home for a few days before he placed her body into the drum and put it in the back yard, according to the report.
The report says upon executing the search warrant, detectives discovered the plastic bowl that contained human fingers and sections of tattooed skin.
Cornett’s cause of death is pending.
