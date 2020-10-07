Man arrested on child porn charges after investigating his internet activity, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An investigation into a 33-year-old’s internet activity resulted in his arrest for child porn, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.
Christopher Muldrow, 33, was arrest on Wednesday on four counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, the sheriff announced in a press release.
The investigation into Muldrow started after the nationwide task force Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) relayed a tip to the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations team about his activity, according to the release.
Muldrow was then arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center, Sheriff Neil said.
The sheriff said this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations team at 513-946-8338.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.