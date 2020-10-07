3 men indicted on rape charges in Hamilton Co.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced indictments of three men accused of sexually assaulting children.
Mark Hammonds is charged with four counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. Darrell Hammonds is charged with five counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition. Andre Miller is charged with two counts of rape.
According to Deters the events occurred as far back as Jan. 2010 and as recently as Feb. 202 in Mark Hammonds' Price Hill Home.
Darrell and Mark Hammonds are believed to be brothers and it is unknown if Andre Miller is their brother or cousin, Deters said.
The three victims are juveniles.
Deters said one of the victims disclosed to an adult which began the investigation.
"I am at a loss for words to describe the horrors these children endured. The length of time of the abuse and the fact that three different defendants were involved is staggering to contemplate.
I want to thank the Cincinnati Police Department for their excellent investigation and for getting these 3 defendants arrested so quickly today.
My office will do whatever we can to help the victims through this difficult process. We will prosecute this case vigorously and seek maximum sentences for these defendants to get the victims the justice they deserve," Deters said.
