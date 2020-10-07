Mixon earns AFC honors after Sunday’s 3 TD performance

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon turned in a career day on Sunday, which helped him earn his first AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.
Mixon tallied 151 rushing yards and 181 yards from scrimmage. Both of those are season-highs.
His career-high three touchdown game led the Bengals to a 33-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mixon has rushed for 315 yards on 77 carries through the first four weeks of the season.
If he can reach 1,000 rushing yards this season, Mixon would become just the fourth player in franchise history to reach 1,000 yards on the ground in three straight seasons.
Mixon and the Bengals will look to keep the ground game chugging along when they travel to Baltimore to face their AFC North rival on Sunday at 1 p.m.
