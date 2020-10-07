Officers seize $3.7M of meth in 2 weeks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - During the last half of September, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized a total of 116 pounds of methamphetamine.
The said the meth was valued at $3.7 million and came from six separate shipments from Mexico. The packages were addressed to people in Georgia and Texas.
According to CBP, on Sept. 16, narcotics detector dog “Bruno” alerted to a shipment containing 16 pounds of nutritional supplements. When officers tested the supplements they discovered they were methamphetamine.
On September 21, officers took a closer look at a 17-pound shipment of seasonings containing foil packets of white powders and a bottle of unknown liquid. Both the white powder and the liquid tested positive for methamphetamine, CBP said.
Officers found approximately 60 pounds of meth in two shipments of large spools of rope on the following day, and two days later narcotics detector dog “Otos” sniffed out 23 pounds of meth inside an air compressor, according to CBP.
The said officers found the last shipment that contained about ¾ pound of meth concealed in a bucket of food paste on Sept. 29.
“By leveraging their training, technology, and our exceptional canine teams, our officers disrupted multiple narcotics smuggling networks,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release. “We are committed to protecting our communities and ensuring legitimate cross-border trade continues to power the U.S. economy.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.