Ohio Task Force One to deploy to Louisiana

Ohio Task Force One to deploy to Louisiana
Ohio Task Force One will deploy to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta.
By FOX19 Digital Staff | October 7, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 6:42 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Task Force One has been activated to respond to the Louisiana area ahead of Hurricane Delta’s landfall, according to an OH-TF1 spokesperson.

PIO Phil Swine confirms the team will deploy with 47 of its 70 total members.

Delta is currently listed as a Category 3 storm and is expected to hit Louisiana sometime Friday.

The team will assemble at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Vandalia and depart around 11 p.m., Swine says. The team will conduct COVID-19 testing prior to its departure.

One of 28 FEMA urban search and rescue teams countrywide, OH-TF1 can be deployed on six hours' notice to a disaster area to provide assistance or be prepositioned when a disaster threatens a community.

OH-TF1  is based out of Dayton and was most recently deployed in August for Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.