Ohio Task Force One to deploy to Louisiana

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Task Force One has been activated to respond to the Louisiana area ahead of Hurricane Delta’s landfall, according to an OH-TF1 spokesperson.
PIO Phil Swine confirms the team will deploy with 47 of its 70 total members.
Delta is currently listed as a Category 3 storm and is expected to hit Louisiana sometime Friday.
The team will assemble at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Vandalia and depart around 11 p.m., Swine says. The team will conduct COVID-19 testing prior to its departure.
One of 28 FEMA urban search and rescue teams countrywide, OH-TF1 can be deployed on six hours' notice to a disaster area to provide assistance or be prepositioned when a disaster threatens a community.
OH-TF1 is based out of Dayton and was most recently deployed in August for Hurricane Laura.
