Woman killed in head-on crash early Wednesday in Brown Co., OSHP says

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead in a Brown County crash Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Melissa Stephan, 49, of Mt. Orab, was going southbound on US 68 when a vehicle being driven by Charles McAfee, 22, of Bethel, hit her head-on, troopers say.
The investigation so far shows McAfee went over the center line and hit Stephan’s vehicle, OSHP said.
Stephan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the state patrol.
McAfee was taken to Mt. Orab Mercy with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
Both Stephan and McAfee were wearing their seatbelts, OSHP said.
Speed does not appear to be a factor, but troopers said they are still investigating to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved.
