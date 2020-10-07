Reds president of baseball operations quits

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds' president of baseball operations, Dick Williams, resigned Wednesday to pursue personal interests outside baseball, the team announced.
Nick Krall will continue in his role as the team’s vice president and general manager.
“Dick has been an integral part of the Reds' success from our first days of ownership in 2006 through our Postseason appearance in 2020,” said Reds CEO Bob Castellini in a news release.
“He took the lead on modernizing every aspect of our baseball operations. Dick was the mastermind behind our incredible facility in Goodyear, drove advances in our scouting and player development systems, expanded our capacity for analytics and established our sports science departments, just to name a few.”
In the same news release, Williams said: “It is the right time for me to begin a transition, both professionally and personally. I have been affiliated with this organization in one way or another for most of my life, but I have been working here full-time for 15 years.
“More than anything, I was so proud to represent this unbelievable city of ours. It was the honor of a lifetime to be a small part of assembling teams that went out and battled for these fans. My earliest memories are of being a fan of the Reds and of my father and grandfather being involved with the team and bringing that success. I always wanted to play a part in bringing that full circle.”
Castellini added: “Dick has an incredible baseball IQ, and his gift for innovation came at the right time in history. We are enormously proud of the contributions he has made to this franchise.”
Castellini said the team is going to take a closer at the structure of its baseball operations before making any decisions about replacing him.
During Williams' tenure in the front office, the Reds won the National League’s Central Division twice, earned four Postseason berths and received Baseball America’s prestigious Organization of the Year Award in 2012.
The Reds also strengthened their farm system by growing their amateur scouting and player development staffs, implemented analytics initiatives that included the additions of both personnel and infrastructure, strengthened the scouting presence in the Pacific Rim and Latin America and became one of the first teams in baseball to establish a sports science and wellness department.
