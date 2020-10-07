Prosecutor’s office to make announcement in cold-case murder of UC student

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will hold a press conference Thursday on a decades-old cold case involving a University of Cincinnati student.

The suspect in the case is identified in multiple murders, the prosecutor’s office tells FOX19.

Cheryl Thompson was 19 years old when she died in 1978.

Her body was found on the banks of the Little Miami River on East Kemper Road in Loveland.

Loveland police have said Thompson was going to Gatsby’s Disco in Oakley that night. Her car was found near the club, but the detective says there was no indication she ever made it inside.

The autopsy report says she died of strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.

Thompson wanted to be a nurse, according to her brother, Bill Thompson, who has now been waiting 44 years for answers.

“Cheryl was very caring,” he told FOX19 in 2020. “You always knew she was going to be the one that would grow up in a job of helping other people. It’s just the way she was.”

Bill continued: “She would probably be about 62 years old now. She would probably be a grandmother, and she missed all of that.”

Loveland Police Department Det. Steve Moster is the lead investigator on the case, one of just two cold cases on file in Loveland.

Moster said Cheryl’s other brother, Dan, was the last person to see her alive on March 24, 1978.

“They hung out together,” Moster said. “They had dinner together. They both had TV dinners that were popular back in the ’70′s.”

Moster said Cheryl told Dan she was going to Gatsby’s Disco. Shhe was reported missing the next day by family and friends.

“I still remember my mom’s face when she got aboard the airplane to come back to Austin,” Bill said, adding he found out his sister was missing the day he graduated from police academy in Austin, Texas.

Bill said it was a long two weeks from that moment until April 8 when Cheryl’s body was found in Loveland..

Moster previously said detectives had a difficult time finding a suspect at the time, but authorities were pursuing new evidence as of 2020 using a “limited” DNA profile.

“Now we have hope again that this, maybe this crime will be settled,” Bill said at the time.

