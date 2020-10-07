UC student’s cold-case murder tied to suspected serial killer

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A now-deceased alleged serial killer has been identified as the suspect in the 1978 killing of a University of Cincinnati student and three other women, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday.

Ralph Howell, who died in a 1985 car crash, was posthumously indicted by a grand jury for causing the death of 19-year-old Cheryl Thompson, according to Deters.

On March 24, 1978, Thompson was going to Gatsby’s Disco in Oakley, Loveland police have said. Her car was found near the club but detectives say there was no indication she ever made it inside.

Her body was found on April 8 on the banks of the Little Miami River on East Kemper Road in Loveland.

The autopsy report says she died of strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.

A rape kit was conducted but the DNA technology at the time was not what it is today, Deters explained.

The kit was resubmitted in 2022 to a third-party ancestry database with the hope they could find a suspect and they did.

The results of the tests narrowed this DNA sample to a specific family tree, Deters said.

Three members of that family agreed to come in and give a DNA sample. They were cleared as suspects but the test results showed the suspect was “a close family relative,” Deters said.

The three explained that they did have a family member, Howell, who was now dead, the prosecutor said Thursday.

With that evidence, Howell’s body was exhumed so a DNA sample could be obtained.

His DNA was confirmed as a match for the DNA found on Thompson’s body, Deters explained.

Ralph Howell had worked as a delivery driver for the Cincinnati Enquirer in the late 1970's, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said. (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

“It feels incredible, I never thought this would happen,” Thompson’s brother, Bill, said. “I moved on, I never thought this would be solved.”

Howell was indicted on charges of rape and aggravated murder in connection with Thompson’s death, Hamilton County court records show.

“The tireless work of the Loveland Police Department and BCI should be commended,” Deters said. “They never stopped searching for Cheryl Thompson’s killer. And now, over 40 years later, Cheryl’s family has closure.”

The details in Thompson’s case were similar to those of three other women around that same time, Deters said.

Based on the facts, Deters says they suspect Howell as the killer in three unsolved homicides:

Victoria Hincher, 24, was found dead on Halloween 1976 on New London Road in Butler County.

Nancy Ann Theobald, 18, was found dead on Dec. 26, 1977, on Becket Road in Butler County.

Charmaine Stolla, 17, was found dead on March 12, 1978, off Old Colerain Pk in Hamilton County.

All three women were strangled and raped, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

“These type of killers are predators,” Bill said. “They’re animals.”

Bill says officers told his father at the time that it was possible his sister died at the hand of a serial killer, but they were far from sure.

“Every one of those families has suffered for a very long time, and I hope they get the closure and satisfaction our family has gotten,” he said.

Ralph Howell is suspected in three additional killings that happened in the late 1970s, Joe Deters announced Thursday. (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

“I have prosecuted multiple serial killers in my time as prosecutor,” said Deters. “My office firmly believes he is another. If you have any information about Ralph Howell or a similar, unsolved homicide – please call BCI [855-224-6446].”

Howell was arrested two years before his death in 1983, however, it was not because he was suspect in any of the four killings, Deters stated.

The arrest in 1983 was for abduction.

At the time, Howell was working as an independent delivery driver for the Cincinnati Enquirer.

He picked up a woman on the side of the road and offered her a ride - she accepted the offer, Deters explained.

Once inside the vehicle, Howell allegedly put a rope around the woman’s neck and began to strangle her.

He told her he wanted to have sex with her, the prosecutor said Thursday.

The victim managed to fight Howell off and escaped.

Howell was arrested, however, Deters said he pled guilty to a lesser charge and was released early.

Howell died in 1985.

