Scholarships awarded to 40 Hispanic youths with dreams of graduating college

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The pandemic hasn’t stopped a Latino civil rights organization from helping students pay for college.
Formed in 1932, the League of United Latin American Citizens raises money for scholarships given to Hispanic high-school and college students with the goal of advancing the economic condition, educational attainment, political influence, housing options, health and civil rights of Hispanics in the U.S.
The Cincinnati LULAC chapter, one of 70 in the nation, recently awarded scholarships to 40 local students.
Thirteen of the students attend the University of Cincinnati, while the rest attend one of Northern Kentucky University, Xavier University, Miami University and Ohio State University.
Fernando Lopez, one of the recipients, says the money helps him get closer to his dream of obtaining a college education.
“First person to be in college in the family,” Lopes told FOX19 NOW Wednesday. “Also, in the line of being the first person to graduate from high school.”
The dream of attending and graduating from college is shared among the scholarship recipients and their families, Lopez’s included.
“They always tell me that we have to get education, because that’s where a lot of dreams can take place and a lot of dreams can happen,” he said.
LULAC Cincinnati President Lourdes Ribera says lack of money can be an obstacle to many trying to achieve that dream.
“Many of them work two jobs,” Ribera said. “Most of our students need financial aid. They would not be able to go to college if they didn’t have the help.”
That’s why the nonprofit’s Cincinnati chapter has been instrumental in awarding scholarships for the last 15 years.
The nonprofit begins accepting scholarship applications in January and awards them in the fall. Donations are accepted year round.
