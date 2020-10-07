15-year-old girl missing since Monday, sheriff’s office says

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A teenage girl is missing from Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office.
Leandra Thomas, 15, was last seen Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. around Kellogg Avenue and Sutton Road, the sheriff’s office says.
She is described as 5′4″ and 110 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair with pink highlights. She also has a distinctive tattoo on her hand (below.)
She was last seen wearing a green jacket, white shorts and black boots, the sheriff’s office says.
The sheriff’s office believes she could be headed towards Downtown Cincinnati or Middletown.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigation Section at 513.851.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
