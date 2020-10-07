Warm breeze as temperatures reach upper 70’s Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mild morning with daytime highs Wednesday afternoon into the upper 70′s, while it will be breezy we stay dry.
A cold front will move through the area Wednesday evening and ahead of it expect gusts up to 30 mph during the afternoon. Behind the front it will be a bit cooler Thursday with highs near 70 degrees. Look for high temperatures back in the 70s Saturday through Wednesday October 14th.
Rain is on the way by Saturday evening through Sunday, this because of the remnants of Hurricane Delta on the way. We will work on the timing once it makes landfall Friday evening on the Gulf Coast. Rainfall totals will exceed 1 inch in spots or more, however we will narrow it down once landfall occurs Friday evening.
We stay warm into early next week, with even a few showers sticking around Monday morning possible.
