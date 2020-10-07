Hamilton Co. seeing 80 to 100 new coronvairus cases daily, health commissioner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said cases are on the uptick with 80 to 100 new cases daily on average which pushed the county back into the red last week.
He said before the mask mandate the worst day was June 30 with 206 cases.
Kesterman predicts the county could remain on the red alert level for another two weeks with the average number of new cases remaining more than 100 per 100,000.
The county ratings are based on seven indicators:
- New cases - 50 new cases per cases 100,000 residents over the last two weeks.
- Increase in new cases - Increase in cases for five straight days.
- Non-congregate living cases - At least 50% of the new cases in one of the last three weeks have occurred in outside congregate living spaces such as nursing homes and prisons.
- Emergency rooms - Increase in visits for COVID-like symptoms or a diagnosis for five straight days.
- Doctor visits - Increase in out-patient visits resulting in confirmed cases or suspected diagnosis for COVID-19 for five straight days.
- Hospitalizations - Increase in new COVID-19 patients for five straight days.
- Intensive Care Unit occupancy - Alert triggered when ICU occupancy in a region exceeds 80% of total ICU beds and at least 20% of the beds are being used for coronavirus patients for at least three days.
Hamilton County was last in the red on July 30.
For a county to be placed on an alert level, meeting none or one of the criteria places a county on Level 1 yellow; two or three on Level 2 orange; four or five on Level 3 red; and six or seven on Level 4 purple.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 13,953 cases and 332 deaths.
