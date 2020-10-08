Louisiana told to brace for ‘sad reality’ of Hurricane Delta

“This has to be the worst year that I have experienced,” said Andrius Vitto, 42, a food truck owner from Gramercy, La. who helped feed hungry evacuees after Laura. After learning this week that his native New Iberia, just to the east of Laura’s worst devastation, was in Hurricane Delta’s sights, “the hair rolled up on my arms,” he said. “To see all this happening in one year — you know with the wildfires, with the hurricanes, the rain, all the other stuff in the news — COVID — it’s mind-boggling.”