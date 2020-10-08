Cincinnati Zoo & “BOO-tanical” Garden announces dates for HallZooween

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It won’t be the same as the previous years, but the Cincinnati Zoo & “BOO-tanical” Garden is still hosting HallZooween.
This Halloween season, kids will not be able to trick-or-treat at the stations across the Zoo.
Instead, they will receive pre-stuffed bags filled with treats.
“We’ve had to reimagine most of our events this year for the safety of visitors and staff,” Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard said. “For HallZOOween, we’ll be offering pre-stuffed treat bags instead of inviting kids to trick or treat at multiple stations around the Zoo. We’re also limiting attendance to ensure that Voldemort and Harry Potter and can stay a zebra length apart on Zoo grounds.”
Kids from 2 to 12 years old will be given a voucher when they enter the Zoo and it can be redeemed at the Boo-in-a-Bag station at the Scare-ousel.
HallZooween starts at 10 a.m. and goes till 5 p.m. on Oct. 17, 18, 24, and 25.
HallZOOween activities include pumpkin fun for the animals, rides on the Hogwart’s Express, festive fall-themed foods, and fun photo stations throughout the Zoo.
For more information, including guidelines on masks, click here.
Anyone who wants to attend, even members, will have to make reservations.
