Detectives have ‘working theory’ in cold case dating back to 1990

“When he collapsed and went to the ground, a seedling was pretty much right in the area where he impacted the ground, so that little seedling grew over a time period, and a part of his scalp was actually still on the tree, which the medical examiner, she took note of that," Boone County Sheriff’s Office Det. Coy Cox said. "So by dating the tree, she said, ‘I think he’s been down about nine years.’”