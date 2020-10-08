4 free COVID-19 testing locations announced for this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available this weekend. The tests are free and no appointment is required, though two locations recommend pre-registration. A healthcare provider’s referral is also not required.
Kennedy Heights Montessori Center
October 10, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
6620 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45213
Allen Temple AME Church
October 11, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
7080 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45237
New Life Temple Church
4836 Ward St., Cincinnati, OH 45227
October 11, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Hamilton County Justice Center Plaza (hosted by Maslow’s Army)
October 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
1000 Sycamore St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.