4 free COVID-19 testing locations announced for this weekend

4 free COVID-19 testing locations announced for this weekend
Cincinnati drive-thru COVID-19 testing (Source: WAFF)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | October 8, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 10:14 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available this weekend. The tests are free and no appointment is required, though two locations recommend pre-registration. A healthcare provider’s referral is also not required.

Kennedy Heights

Kennedy Heights Montessori Center

October 10, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

6620 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45213

Bond Hill

Allen Temple AME Church

October 11, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

7080 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45237

Pre-registration is recommended for this site.

Madisonville

New Life Temple Church

4836 Ward St., Cincinnati, OH 45227

October 11, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Pre-registration is recommended for this site.

Downtown Cincinnati

Hamilton County Justice Center Plaza (hosted by Maslow’s Army)

October 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1000 Sycamore St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.