Have you seen him? Missing 79-year-old Ohio man has dementia

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police in Cleveland issued a missing alert early Thursday for a 79-year-old man with dementia.
Phillip McMillon walked away from home in the 3000 block of East 135th Street around 7 a.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since, police said early Thursday.
McMillon is described as 5′08″ and weighs 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing glasses, baseball cap, black jacket and pants, according to police.
Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 866-693-9171.
