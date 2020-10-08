Police: Man arrested for murder more than a decade after deadly shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect has been arrested for murder more than a decade after a 25-year-old was shot and killed.
Chris Whitt, 34, was taken into custody on a murder warrant for the death of John Harris in 2007, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
On June 7, 2007, John was carjacked and killed as he pulled up to his home on Fergus Street, police said.
Whitt was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Thursday for John’s murder, CPD said.
Peggy Harris, John’s mother, never stopped working to keep her son’s memory alive and never gave up hope his killer would be brought to justice.
She talked to FOX19 Now in 2018 when she held a vigil on the 11 year anniversary of his death.
Peggy said her son pleaded for his life on that 2007 night.
“Jonny said, ‘Don’t do this to me I got three kids,’” Peggy explained. “I know people saw when y’all heard him say that. You had to see who he was talking to. I do not believe you heard my son saying that and did not see who he was talking to.”
Every year that went by without an arrest, Peggy would walk up and down the path near her son’s home where he was killed.
