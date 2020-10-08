Man indicted for murder, other charges connected to deadly police chase

CAMPBELL CO., Ky. (FOX19) - An indictment has been handed down to the man and woman involved in a police chase on Aug. 10 that ended with the deaths of two bystanders in Newport.
Mason Meyer, 28, was indicted for Murder (two counts), Wanton Endangerment (four counts), Possession of Meth, Persistent Felony Offender, Fleeing and Evading, according to the Campbell County Clerk of Courts.
Meyer was the driver of the vehicle which led police on a chase from Cincinnati into Newport, Cincinnati Police said.
After being chased for 14-minutes, he crashed into the patio of Press on Monmouth in Newport ending the chase and killing Gayle and Raymond Laible. Two others were seriously injured in the crash.
Kirsten Johnson, 22, was one of the passengers inside the car with Meyers, according to Campbell County Clerk of Court.
She was indicted on five counts of Complicity for Fleeing and Evading, per the Campbell County Clerk of Courts.
Meyer’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20 at 12 p.m.
