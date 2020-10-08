Man shot to death in Westwood

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 37-year-old man was shot to death in Westwood Wednesday night, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue for a shooting around 11:30 p.m.
Brandon McFarland, 37, was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
No arrests were made, but police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.
This was the second homicide overnight in Cincinnati.
Earlier, police shut down Vine Street from West Hollister Street to McMicken Street in Mt. Auburn as they investigated another fatal shooting.
Police officials have said they expect a record-high number of homicides in Cincinnati this year amid an unprecedented surge in shootings.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.