Man’s arrest for child porn leads to more victims identified across U.S., authorities say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Authorities say they have found three more victims just a day after a man was arrested on child porn charges, but they think more victims are still out there.
Christopher Muldrow, 33, was given an $800,000 bond for four counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, the court announced on Thursday.
Muldrow was arrested on Oct. 7 after a nationwide task force relayed a tip to the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations (RECI) team about his internet activity, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.
Investigators found Muldrow would groom, entice, and solicit teenage girls from all over the United States for sexually explicit material, the sheriff’s office explained.
Just a day after his arrest, three more victims between 13-15 years old were found from Arkansas, Colorado, and New York, the sheriff’s office said.
But the sheriff’s office said they don’t think it stops here.
They think there are more victims out there and are asking them to contact RECI at 513-352-3673.
