Newport, Bellevue awarded grants for park, infrastructure improvements

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The City of Newport and Bellevue were awarded federal grants from Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) to make improvements.
Newport was awarded $2.5 million for riverfront venue Festival Park.
The grant will fund improved transportation connections for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles along Riverfront Commons to public spaces near the Newport riverfront and the city’s major development areas.
The city will provide a $607,000 match to the grant.
“For many years, Festival Park has been a wonderful asset for the City of Newport,” Newport Assistant City Manager Larisa Sims said in a news release. "This project is intended to enhance the riverfront space to provide for ongoing festivals, but also to create a more inviting space for residents and nearby employees to enjoy on a daily basis.
Bellevue received $1.1 million to build a new riverfront trail section and make bridge, street, and sidewalk improvements.
- $760,000 to build a 1,200-foot section of Riverfront Commons, a shared-use path along the Ohio River, from near Patchen Avenue to Lafayette Avenue.
- $216,000 to resurface and make sidewalk improvements on Berry Avenue, Taylor Avenue, Bonnie Leslie Avenue, and Wilson Road.
- $124,000 to repair and maintain the pedestrian bridge on Van Voast Avenue over the CSX railroad tracks near Bellevue City Hall.
Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves said the new trail section will make it safer for pedestrians, runners, and bikers, who are both Bellevue residents and visitors to the city.
“This new section of Riverfront Commons will take our residents and visitors off of highly traveled roads and parking lots to a scenic trail along the Ohio River where they can safely enjoy our fabulous views of the river and the Cincinnati skyline,” Cleves said.
