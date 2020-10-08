Officials investigating after gas line hit sparks hours-long fire

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (FOX19) - Officials are investigating and continuing to work on restoring gas to more than 500 people affected by Wednesday’s large fire on Montgomery Road.
It was around 3 p.m. when flames erupted from a gas line that was hit by a construction crew.
The gas line was ruptured when a piece of equipment went into the ground and broke the 12″ high pressure main, according to a fire chief at the scene.
The fire was sparked by the natural ignition on the piece of equipment, the chief explained.
Flames from the fire could be seen from hundreds of yards away:
Montgomery Fire Department Chief Paul Wright said the fire was so large and hot, “a block-and-a-half away people couldn’t even stand.”
Duke Energy was able to completely shut off the gas by 6 p.m., but officials said more than 500 people were left without gas.
Duke Energy says it took so long to isolate the gas line because of how many businesses surround the area where the fire happened. Now the focus is on repairing the line, which is complicated by the amount of water poured on the fire.
Sally Thelen with Duke Energy said they are working with local and state officials to determine exactly what happened.
Thelen said on Thursday field techs are going door-to-door to restore gas at people’s homes.
The fire chief at the scene and Thelen said they are working to determine the cost of damage.
Three people were injured, but the chief said they refused care and are expected to be okay.
