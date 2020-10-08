Second Trump caravan parade planned for I-275

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A second Trump caravan parade is being organized on Facebook.
The parade will happen Saturday, Oct. 24, according to the ‘Trump Parade Cincinnati Ohio Fill the Loop Round Two’ Facebook page.
The rules are similar to those of the first caravan, which took place Sept. 12 and drew thousands of participants.
Anyone can join round two, provided they drive on the interstate at the stated time. They can turn on their flashers to indicate their participation, though they need not.
Vehicle decorations are encouraged but should be fastened securely.
The suggested speed is 50-55 mph.
