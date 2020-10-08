State auditor: ‘Messy’ Addyston audit ‘highlights many issues', investigation ongoing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - State auditors on Thursday released what they called a “messy” 2016-2017 financial audit of the village of Addyston in Hamilton County.
It has 45 findings and comments - and there may be more to come.
A copy of the audit online so far indicates state auditors are still investigating.
“The Auditor of State is conducting an investigation," the 77-page audit states. “As of the date of this report, the investigation is ongoing. Dependent on the results of the investigation, results may be reported at a later date.”
We sought comment from the auditor’s office and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
“The number of comments in this audit are more than a usual financial audit and certainly not something we like to see. This is all we are able to elaborate at this time,” said Allie Dumski, a spokeswoman for State Auditor Keith Faber’s office.
Village solicitor Bob Kelly said Thursday morning he just got a copy of the audit Wednesday, is still reviewing it and will make remarks later in the day.
The release of the village’s “messy” 2016-2017 audit comes just months after Addyston’s police chief abruptly quit.
Dorian LaCourse resigned amid investigation and accusations he bought more than 60 guns - including some models used by the U.S. Armed Forces - and sold them in what Kelly has described as a scheme totaling more than $200,000.
The now-former chief also was accused of buying bullets that pierce body armor and are illegal in Ohio.
Federal authorities in Indiana are investigating, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
“He was buying automatic weapons cheap and selling them at a premium,” Deters told FOX19 NOW in March.
Addyston officials found the contraband at the police department and turned over all of the bullets and some of the guns to federal authorities, FOX19 NOW confirmed earlier this year.
The majority of the guns the chief allegedly purchased, however, already had been transferred, authorities said.
Here are the highlights of Addyson’s 2016-2017 audit:
Finding for Recovery – Repaid Under Audit - Pension Payments
From May 2017 through December 2017, state auditor say the village withheld 1.98% of the former police chief’s gross pensionable salary, or $866, for the employee share of the Ohio Police and Fire Pension (OP&F) withholding. The required share was 12.25% per the Ohio Revised Code, or $5,337.
The village, however, paid $5,337 to OP&F on behalf of LaCourse, an overpayment by $4,471 from Addyston’s general fund.
A Finding for Recovery was issued against LaCourse in the amount of $4,471 in favor of Addyson’s general fund. On June 18, 2020, LaCourse repaid his finding for recovery in full, according to the auditor’s office.
Finding for Recovery - Penalties & Interest Paid to Retirement Systems
During 2017, the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) made assessments of penalties and interest to the village which totaled $187 and $29, respectively and OP&F assessed penalties totaling $250, the audit found.
During 2016, OPERS also made assessments of penalties and interest to the village which totaled $124 and $3, respectively and another $50 of penalties assessed by OP&F.
“Late fees, penalties, and interest are not proper public purposes to use tax payer dollars,” Addyston’s audit states.
A finding for recovery (misused public money that must be paid back) was issued against the village clerk, Margaret Dozier, and her bonding company, Public Entities Pool of Ohio, in the amount of $643, in favor of Addyson’s general fund.
The Village Clerk was responsible for making timely payments to the pension systems, according to the auditor’s office.
Finding for Recovery – Partially Repaid Payroll Overpayments
The village overpaid certain individuals during 2017 and 2016 as follows, state auditors officials say:
Individual Overpayment/ Finding for Recovery In Favor of Fund
Eric Winhusen $1,220 Water Operating Fund
Bernard Thomas $2,600 (repaid $1200) Water Operating Fund
Phillip Bovard $50 General Fund
Dan Dalton $50 General Fund
Margaret Dozier $50 Water Operating Fund
Lisa Mear $50 General Fund
Natalie Thomas $50 General Fund
Robert Bast $134 General Fund
Donald McWhorter $192 General Fund
Jackie Buchert $177 Water Operating Fund
Jerome Brinkman $345 Street Construction, Maint., Repair
Angela Byers $54 General Fund
Total $4,972 ($3,772 after repayment by Thomas)
A “finding for recovery” was issued against the individuals listed above for the amounts of their overpayment and in favor of the corresponding fund, according to the auditor’s office.
Under Ohio law, any public official who either authorizes an illegal expenditure of public funds or supervises the accounts of a public office from which an illegal expenditure is discovered, is strictly liable for the amount of the expenditure.
Dozier authorized the warrants and direct deposits resulting in the improper payments, according to the auditor’s office.
“Therefore, Village Clerk Margaret Dozier and her bonding company, Public Entities Pool of Ohio, are jointly and severally liable in the amounts of $3,722 and $3,772, respectively,” Faber said in a news release.
Finding for Recovery - Credit Card Late Fees
Governmental entities may not make expenditures of public monies unless they are for a valid public purpose, auditors say.
During 2017 and 2016, the village incurred and paid credit card late fees of $453 and $150. The village clerk was responsible for making timely payments of credit card balances.
A finding for recovery was issued against Dozier and her bonding company for $603, in favor of the village of Addyston’s general fund, the auditor’s office says.
Internal Control Deficiency/Noncompliance – Finding for Adjustment - Financial Reporting
Auditors said they identified the following conditions related to the Village’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.
General Fund
The village improperly recorded, according to the auditor’s office:
- Capital Outlay disbursements in the amount of $28,957 as General Government disbursements.
- · $740 of Intergovernmental receipts as Property and Other Local Taxes receipts.
- · $597 of General fund Intergovernmental receipts as Charges for Services receipts in the Water Operating fund.
- · $8,290 of Fines, Licenses, and Permits receipts belonging to the General fund to Charges for Services receipts in the Sewer Operating fund.
- · Principal Retirement payments in the amount of $22,197 and Interest payments in the amount of $837 to General Government disbursements.
- · Principal Retirement payments in the amount of $5,995 and Interest payments in the amount of $1,325 to General Government disbursements in the amount of $7,320.
- · General fund Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $3,614 to Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the amount of $1,780 and Municipal Income Tax receipts in the amount of $1,834.
- · Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $2,622 belonging to the Fire fund ($1,933), Sewer Operating fund ($168), and Water Operating fund ($521) to Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the General fund.
The village also failed to record general fund property and other local taxes receipts gross of related fees in the amount of $2,138, resulting in an understatement of property and other local taxes receipts in the amount of $2,138 and an understatement of general government disbursements in the amount of $2,138.
The village also improperly recorded:
- General fund Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $872 as charges for services receipts in the Debt Service ABPA Loan fund
- Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $740 as property and other local taxes receipts.
Permissive Motor Vehicle License Tax Fund
· The village improperly recorded intergovernmental receipts (county levied permissive taxes) in the amount of:
- $18,201 belonging to its street construction maintenance and repair fund ($16,836) and to the State Highway fund ($1,365) as Property and Other Local Tax receipts in the Permissive Motor Vehicle License Tax fund.
- $1,862 to property and other local taxes receipts.
- $478 belonging to the Permissive Motor Vehicle License Tax fund in the Sewer Operating fund.
- $776 belonging to the state highway fund to property and other local taxes receipts in the Permissive Motor Vehicle License Tax fund.
- $1,862 as property and other local taxes receipts.
Street Construction Maintenance and Repair Fund
· The village improperly recorded a receipt of property and other local taxes in the amount of $610 twice, resulting in a $610 overstatement of the fund cash balance at Dec. 31, 2017.
· The village improperly recorded intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $610 to property and other local taxes receipts.
It also improperly recorded intergovernmental receipts
· in the amount of $16,836 belonging to the Street Construction Maintenance and Repair fund to Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the Permissive Motor Vehicle License Tax fund.
· $8,113 of Intergovernmental receipts to property and other local taxes receipts.
State Highway Fund
· The village improperly recorded property and other local taxes receipts in the amount of $49 twice, resulting in a $49 overstatement of the State Highway fund cash balance at December 31, 2017.
· The village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $49 to Property and Other Local Taxes receipts; in the amount of $1,365 belonging to the State Highway fund to Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the Permissive Motor Vehicle License Tax fund and in the amount of $59 belonging to the State Highway fund to Charges for Services receipts in the Sewer Operating fund, state auditor’s say.
· The Village improperly recorded $776 of Intergovernmental receipts belonging to the State Highway fund to Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the Permissive Motor Vehicle License Tax fund.
· The Village improperly recorded $662 of Intergovernmental receipts to Property and Other Local Taxes receipts.
Fire Fund
· The village failed to record Fire fund Property and Other Local Taxes receipts gross of related fees in the amount of $515 resulting in an understatement of Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the amount of $515 and an understatement of General Government disbursements in the amount of $515.
· The village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $1,933 belonging to the Fire fund to Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the General fund.
· The village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $968 belonging to the Fire fund to Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the General fund.
Hamilton County SCIP Road Fund
· The village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $70,440 to Miscellaneous receipts in the Hamilton County SCIP Road Fund.
Water Operating Fund
· The village improperly recorded Miscellaneous receipts in the amount of $1,382 as Charges for Services receipts.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $597 belonging to the General fund in the Water Operating fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Charges for Services receipts in the amount of $55,621 and Other Financing Sources in the amount of $25,310, both belonging to the Water Operating fund, as Charges for Services receipts in the amount of $80,931 in the ABPA Debt Service Loan fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $521 belonging to the Water Operating fund to Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the General fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Miscellaneous receipts in the amount of $98 to Charges for Services receipts.
· The Village improperly recorded Capital Outlay disbursements in the amount of $25,310 belonging to the Water Operating fund to Capital Outlay disbursements in the ABPA Debt Service Loan fund.
Sewer Operating Fund
· The Village improperly recorded Contractual Services disbursements in the amount of $112,948 as Other disbursements.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $478 belonging to the Permissive Motor Vehicle License Tax fund as Charges for Services receipts in the Sewer Operating fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Fines, Licenses, and Permits receipts in the amount of $8,290 belonging to the General fund as Charges for Services receipts in the Sewer Operating fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $59 belonging to the State Highway fund as Charges for Services receipts in the Sewer Operating fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $168 belonging to the Sewer Operating fund to Intergovernmental receipts in the Fire fund.
ABPA Debt Service Loan Fund
· The Village improperly recorded Capital Outlay disbursements in the amount of $22,246 as Interest Payments.
· The Village improperly recorded Charges for Services receipts in the amount of $55,621 and Other Financing Sources in the amount of $25,310, both belonging to the Water Operating fund, to Charges for Services receipts in the ABPA Loan fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Interest Payments in the amount of $17,189 and Capital Outlay disbursements in the amount of $7,681, both belonging to the Water Operating fund, to the ABPA Debt Service Loan fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $872 belonging to the General fund to Charges for Services receipts.
· The Village improperly recorded Capital Outlay disbursements in the amount of $25,310 belonging to the Water Operating fund to the ABPA Debt Service Loan fund.
· The Village classified the ABPA Debt Service Loan fund as a governmental fund; however it should have been classified as an enterprise fund.
Mayor’s Court Agency Fund (also noted in Finding 2017-008)
· The Village failed to record Mayor’s Court activity for 2017 in an Agency Fund in the Uniform Accounting Network (UAN) system. The beginning fund cash balance at January 1, 2017 was $19,193; 2017 receipts (Other Financing Sources – Non-Operating Receipts) were $121,889; 2017 disbursements (Other Financing Uses – Non-Operating Disbursements) were $112,144, and the December 31, 2017 cash fund balance was $28,938.
Internal Service Funds
· The Village’s Christmas fund and We Thrive fund were improperly classified as internal service funds; these funds should have been reported as special revenue funds.
Auditors identified the following conditions related to the Village’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016:
General Fund
· The Village improperly recorded General fund Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $931 as Charges for Services receipts in the Water Operating fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $596 belonging to the General fund as Charges for Services receipts in the Sewer Operating fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Proceeds of a Line of Credit in the amount of $100,000 to Charges for Services receipts.
· The Village failed to record Property and Other Local Taxes receipts at gross of related fees in the amount of $2,592, resulting in an understatement of Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the amount of $2,592 and an understatement of General Government disbursements in the amount of $2,592.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $1,781 as Property and Other Local Taxes receipts.
· The Village failed to record a Principal payment on a line of credit in the amount of $6,299 and an Interest payment on a line of credit in the amount of $788, resulting in a $7,087 overstatement of the General fund cash balance at December 31, 2016.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $1,313 belonging to the Fire fund ($968), Sewer Operating fund ($84), and Water Operating fund ($261) as Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the General fund.
Permissive Motor Vehicle License Tax Fund
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $18,016 belonging to the Street Construction Maintenance and Repair fund ($16,665) and the State Highway fund ($1,351) to Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the Permissive Motor Vehicle License Tax fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Miscellaneous receipts in the amount of $2,520 as Property and Other Local Taxes receipts.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $1,929 as Property and Other Local Taxes receipts.
Street Construction Maintenance and Repair Fund
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $16,665 belonging to the Street Construction Maintenance and Repair fund as Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the General fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $7,967 as Property and Other Local Taxes receipts.
· The Village improperly recorded Miscellaneous receipts in the amount of $266 as Property and Other Local Taxes receipts.
State Highway Fund
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $1,351 belonging to the State Highway fund as Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the Permissive Motor Vehicle License Tax fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $66 belonging to the State Highway fund as Charges for Services receipts in the Sewer Operating fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $644 as Property and Other Local Taxes receipts.
Fire Fund
· The Village failed to record Property and Other Local Taxes receipts at gross of related fees in the amount of $375, resulting in an understatement of Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the amount of $375 and an understatement of General Government disbursements in the amount of $375.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $968 belonging to the Fire fund as Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the General fund.
Hamilton County Block Grant Fund
· The Village improperly recorded $280 of Miscellaneous receipts as Property and Other Local Taxes receipts.
Water Operating Fund
· The Village improperly recorded charges for services receipts in the amount of $1,102 as property and other local taxes receipts.
· The Village improperly recorded miscellaneous receipts in the amount of $236 as Charges for Services receipts.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $931 belonging to the General fund as Charges for Services receipts in the Water Operating fund.
· The Village improperly recorded charges for services receipts in the amount of $32,095 belonging to the water operating fund as charges for services receipts in the ABPA Debt Service Loan fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $261 belonging to the water operating fund as property and other local taxes receipts in the general fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Miscellaneous receipts in the amount of $266 to Charges for Services receipts.
Sewer Operating Fund
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $596 belonging to the General fund in the Sewer Operating fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $84 belonging to the Sewer Operating fund as Property and Other Local Taxes receipts in the General fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Intergovernmental receipts in the amount of $66 belonging to the State Highway fund as Charges for Services receipts in the Sewer Operating fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Miscellaneous receipts in the amount of $266 as Charges for Services receipts.
ABPA Debt Service Loan Fund
· The Village improperly recorded Charges for Services receipts in the amount of $32,095 belonging to the Water Operating fund to the ABPA Debt Service Loan fund.
· The Village improperly recorded Principal payments on Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) loans in the amount of $12,607 and Interest payments on OPWC loans in the amount of $1,954 as Capital Outlay disbursements.
· The Village improperly recorded Principal payments on Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) loans in the amount of $2,196 and Interest payments on OWDA loans in the amount of $854 as Capital Outlay disbursements.
· The Village classified the ABPA Debt Service Loan fund as a governmental fund; however it should have been classified as an enterprise fund.
Mayor’s Court Agency Fund
· The Village failed to record Mayor’s Court activity for 2016 in an Agency Fund in the Uniform Accounting Network (UAN) system. The beginning fund cash balance at January 1, 2016 was $9,928; 2016 receipts (Other Financing Sources - Non-Operating Receipts) were $131,933, 2016 disbursements (Other Financing Uses - Non-Operating Disbursements) were $122,668, and the December 31, 2016 cash fund balance was $19,193.
Internal Service Funds
· The Village’s Christmas fund and We Thrive fund were improperly classified as internal service funds; these funds should have been reported as special revenue funds.
The Village’s financial statements and ledgers were not corrected for the errors noted above.
Auditors issued a finding for adjustment against the following funds in the following amounts: P
- Permissive Motor Vehicle License Tax Fund, $36,515
- APBA Debt Service Loan Fund, $22,164
- Sewer Operating Fund, $8,304
- In favor of the following funds in the following amounts: General Fund, $7,068; Street Construction Maintenance and Repair Fund, $33,501; State Highway Fund, $3,617; Fire Revenue Fund, $2,901; Water Operating Fund, $19,300; and the Water County Fund, $596.
Finding for Recovery/Repaid Under Audit - Village Clerk Credit Card Payment
The village clerk also made a $276 personal charge to the Village’s PNC credit card account in 2017. She was given a finding for recovery and has reimbursed the village the full amount.
Other findings of noncompliance were found in destruction of public records, negative fund balance, the mayor’s court collections; filing of annual financial reports; local, state and federal tax withholdings and remittances; Law Enforcement Trust Fund; Ohio Police and Fire withholdings and remittances and Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) withholdings and remittances.
Additional findings of internal control deficiencies were determined in the mayor’s court bank reconciliations and accounting for the mayor’s court activity; collection of the mayor’s court fines; payroll cycle disbursements, payroll cycle, budgetary postings, leave balances, credit card policy,
The mayor’s court was found to have both noncompliance and internal control deficiency.
A full copy of this report is available online.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.