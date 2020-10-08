Sunny and above normal Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday will be nice but just a bit cooler with highs near 70 degrees.
We will warm back into the mid 70s both Friday and Saturday before our next chance of rain on the second half of the weekend.
The next chance of rain arrives Sunday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Delta get close. The center of what is left of the storm will pass near Lexington and stay south an southeast of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Next week there will be additional chances of rain. In addition to Sunday look for lingering showers Monday into early Tuesday and then again Thursday. Rain totals from Sunday through Tuesday morning will range from 0.75″ to 2.50″ in spots.
Gardeners, there is still no sign of a widespread, killing frost. Although after October 18th models are indicating a cooling trend that could amplify and bring some frost after the 20th but at this time it is just a couple days to pay attention to.
