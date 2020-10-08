2 suspects in custody after a Lorain Police officer was shot at during traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are in custody after an officer was shot at during a traffic stop, Lorain Police have confirmed to 19 News.
The Lorain Police Department released dash camera video early Wednesday showing the moment a passenger opened fire on an officer late on Tuesday night.
The video shows an individual leaning out of the window before firing several shots from the passenger side of a car that was fleeing from an attempted stop for a minor traffic violation in the area of East 28th Street and Seneca Avenue.
Police attempted to pursue the car, but the chase was eventually called off because the driver was reckless.
The vehicle was later recovered in Lorain. A round inside the recovered vehicle matched a shell casing found at the initial shooting scene.
The officer was not injured, but the officer’s cruiser was grazed by a bullet, according to the Lorain Police Department.
