UC students commended for their actions, safety to keep COVID-19 cases low

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Students at the University of Cincinnati are being applauded for their actions in keeping the number of COVID-19 cases from getting out of hand.
“Considering we have a campus of 46,000 students plus and 12,000 plus faculty and staff, I would say that’s darn good,” explained Vice Provost for Academic Programs Dr. Chris Lewis.
UC’s COVID-19 dashboard keeps track of the number of coronavirus cases on campus.
Since the pandemic began, the university says it has had 585 total positive COVID-19 cases. 567 of those cases were among the students while 18 were employees.
But a recent rise in cases shows 184 infected students live on-campus and 383 who do not.
“We’ve seen a little bit of a pattern of a mid-week spike that we attribute to likely events, you know, off-campus on the weekends," Dr. Lewis said. "People just tend to be more social.”
Even with the increase in cases and the university’s COVID-19 protocol in place, most people were masked up on campus Thursday but some were not.
'We want you with a mask on," Dr. Lewis said. “Or even walking alone out here, right? Even then, we prefer students have a mask on even when they’re walking alone outside.”
The dashboard, which was updated on Wednesday, shows that UC has 31 residential students in quarantine after being singled out through contact tracing and 25 in isolation who have the virus.
UC says it has 249 beds available for isolation and quarantine.
Lewis’ message to the students is simple.
“Keep doing what they’re doing. Our students have been tremendous,” Dr. Lewis said. “You look around the country and you see a lot of places that have had to close down. We have not as of yet and I think the reason is that we’ve had a campus community that really pays attention.”
UC is offering random testing for all students whether they live on campus or not and it includes the regional campuses in Clermont County and Blue Ash.
