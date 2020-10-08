‘Despicable:’ Beshear, DeWine respond to terrorist plot against governor of Michigan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reacted Thursday, each in their respective COVID-19 media briefings, to an alleged terrorist plot against the governor of Michigan foiled by federal agents.
DeWine called the alleged plot “horrible,” “shocking” and “despicable."
“Everyone has to denounce this,” he said. “(...) This is outside our political process. We have a great process. We have a great system. We are a nation of laws. And people can disagree with the governor, as many Ohioans do with this governor, and they can go about it in the proper way. They can demonstrate, and that’s fine. They can file actions in court. They can file things in the state legislature. But this act is frightening.”
Beshear said the alleged plot has “no place in this is society." He also called out those in power who “encourage, embrace or simply do not denounce groups that are engaging in domestic terrorism."
Asked if he felt pressured by groups seeking to intimidate him, particularly after he was hung in effigy in May, Beshear responded firmly, “No, I don’t feel it.”
He continued: “I got the right people around me. I’m gonna do the right thing. And those that want to try to use fear to get me or others in this government to do the wrong things, that is not going to work. I ran for this job to do the right thing, and I’m not going to let people bully me. If I did, they would try to bully everybody else in this state. If the governor won’t stand up to you, who knows what you could get away with.”
According to an FBI affidavit, the plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was hatched by six men and involved months of planning, including rehearsals to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
The group met in Ohio twice during the planning phase, the affidavit says, once in Dublin and another time in an unspecified location.
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”
The affidavit also says the accused wanted to try Whitmer for “treason" as well as “take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution.”
Separately, seven others were charged in state court under Michigan’s anti-terrorism laws for allegedly targeting police and seeking a “civil war.”
Afterwards, Whitmer pinned some blame on President Donald Trump, noting that he did not condemn white supremacists in last week’s debate with Joe Biden and instead told a far-right group to “stand back and stand by.”
“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke but as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said. “When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight.”
The governor has exchanged barbs with Trump on social media, with the president declaring in April, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”
There’s no indication in the criminal complaint that the men were inspired by Trump or were responding specifically to Whitmer’s coronavirus orders, which have been the subject of national praise and criticism for their strictness.
