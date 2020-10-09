Federal charges announced in conspiracy to steal from Fifth Third Bank customers

"In February, we notified customers whose personal information was manually accessed by a small number of former employees and may have been shared with people outside of the Bank as part of a fraud ring. This was not a cybersecurity event, but rather an orchestrated, manual effort by a small group of employees to steal personal information. We terminated the employment of individuals involved in this fraud ring and also took steps to further safeguard customers who were impacted or potentially impacted. Out of an abundance of caution, we contacted all customers whose data may have been accessed by these individuals. All Fifth Third customers who experienced a direct loss were reimbursed, and they and other customers potentially impacted were offered free Identity Alert protection for one year.