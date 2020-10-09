Federal charges announced in conspiracy to steal from Fifth Third Bank customers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Eleven people have been charged by a federal jury in an alleged conspiracy to steal Fifth Third Bank customers' information and money.
The federal indictment was unsealed Friday, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, eight months after Fifth Third Bank described an “orchestrated effort by a small group of employees to steal personal information" from its customers.
At the time, the bank said around 100 customers were affected.
“Fifth Third had protective measures and a culture in place to help identify potential misuse of customer information and should be commended for coming forward to work together with law enforcement to hold these alleged fraudsters accountable,” said U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers in a DOJ release announcing the indictment.
Five of the defendants were employed as customer service representatives at Fifth Third Bank, the indictment says. Those representatives conspired with the other defendants to steal customer account information from sometime in 2018 to August 2020.
The indictment alleges the bank employees were recruited into the scheme through social media.
The employees were allegedly paid by their co-conspirators to identify bank customers with high cash balances, steal the information and provide it to the co-conspirators.
The indictment says other individuals, known as “runners,” were recruited to enter Fifth Third Bank branches to withdraw money from the compromised accounts using forged ID cards. It says these runners were often homeless or drug-addicted.
The indictment also says these “runners” were sometimes taken to thrift stores and bought clothing to match the victims’ identities more accurately.
The co-conspirators drove the “runners” to and from the bank branches, according to the indictment. Then, after withdrawing $3,000-8,000, the runners received a small payment.
DeVillers listed the defendants, with their aliases, as: Keyonte “Dom” Bronson, 25; Juan “Tim” Leonard, 27; Duane Grigsby, 34; Marcus “Sleepy” Knox, 28; Patrick “Sin Wolf” Walker, 46; Gregory “Cook LaFlare” Palmer, 28; Diamond Brocks, 25; Kenisha Cavitt, 29; Kellielle Berry, 25; Jalen Rowe, 25; and Sharnese Davis, 26.
Each defendant is charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud, according to the indictment, a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
Five of the defendants are also charged with aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory penalty of two years in prison.
Fifth Third’s official statement reads:
"We wish to thank the law enforcement agencies whose diligent and thorough work resulted in today’s fraud indictment announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. The indictment is a continuation of the investigation announced earlier this year and seeks to bring the culprits in this matter to justice.
"In February, we notified customers whose personal information was manually accessed by a small number of former employees and may have been shared with people outside of the Bank as part of a fraud ring. This was not a cybersecurity event, but rather an orchestrated, manual effort by a small group of employees to steal personal information. We terminated the employment of individuals involved in this fraud ring and also took steps to further safeguard customers who were impacted or potentially impacted. Out of an abundance of caution, we contacted all customers whose data may have been accessed by these individuals. All Fifth Third customers who experienced a direct loss were reimbursed, and they and other customers potentially impacted were offered free Identity Alert protection for one year.
"The security of our customers' assets and sensitive information is of the utmost importance to Fifth Third Bank. We reiterate that commitment and our culture of honest and ethical business practices today. On an ongoing basis, we invest in training, education,and other measures to safeguard our customers' information. We have reminded all employees of their obligation not only to commit to lawful, honest and ethical business practices themselves, but also to report suspected fraud when they encounter it.
“We applaud today’s indictment and will continue to provide our full support and cooperation as this case moves forward.”
