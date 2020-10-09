Cincinnati-area Republican official to Michigan governor after foiled kidnapping plot. ‘Your actions have caused this’

Donald Trump has zero to do with the recent planned criminal activity against you, stupid and horrific as it was. You trying to attack the President over it is quite stupid as well. I know the people of your state. Your actions have caused this. Your arbitrary rules and edicts, which have been declared unconstitutional btw, have decimated thousands of Michiganders and their businesses. Your reactions to peaceful protests at your capitol, and your attempt to coerce local businesses to put you and your family in front of others have caused this. It’s sad that rather realize this, you have chosen to blame the President. There is one person responsible for this madam. Look in the mirror."