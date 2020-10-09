12 displaced in Fairfield fire

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - A deck fire turned into a two-alarm blaze that displaced 12 people in six Fairfield townhomes early Friday and damages could exceed $500,000, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the Twin Lakes of Wildwood subdivision off Twin Lakes Drive just after 2:30 a.m., said Fire Chief Don Bennett.
Thirty-five firefighters responded from Fairfield, Forest Park and Springdale. They knocked the fire down but told the families they had to temporarily leave as a precaution because they shut off electricity and had concerns the blaze may possibly rekindle.
The American Red Cross is helped the families find temporary lodging.
About half of the families likely will be permitted to return to their residences later this morning, once the city’s building department inspects the townhomes, Bennett said.
Building department officials are expected to be on scene about 9 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Bennett said.
