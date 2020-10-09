Family searching for 19-year-old missing since September

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is looking for answers after they say their loved one suddenly vanished and now is nowhere to be found.
“I just want to know where my brother is,” Harmonie Allen said.
It’s been a sleepless three weeks for the family of 19-year-old Dominic Allen. His family says the teen suddenly disappeared on Sept. 20.
Allen’s aunt, Deiana Mitchell says the recent Walnut Hills graduate had just started a construction job and was last seen leaving work.
“The last time he was at work, which would have been September 20, is when he got paid. He went to work with his friends, and the boss took him home or took him to his friend’s house, and he left his friend’s house and went home," Mitchell explained. “He let his friend know he was at home, and then nothing. It went cold.”
Mitchell says Allen’s social media pages, which are normally active, are now untouched.
“It’s not like him at all. He likes to be around family. He likes to play games. He likes to be on social media. He likes to engage with people, and at this point, he hasn’t been engaging with anybody. Not his friends, not his family, not his neighbors... because his neighbors are the reason we’re out here, because they haven’t seen him.”
Mitchell says she spoke with Allen a few days before he went missing. She says during their last conversation he was making plans to help her move, but he never showed up.
The family says they received a concerning tip that Allen may have been spotted running along a road in Ross Township and appeared to be frightened.
The family says that they went to Ross Township and they did not see any signs of Allen. They say that he does not have a car.
“We are going to continue to pursue that and any other information that’s given to us,” Will Jones, Allen’s uncle, said.
“We don’t know if he’s ok, if he’s hurt,” said Mitchell.
Still, the family says they’re not giving up their search until he’s found and brought home.
“Every time we get a tidbit of information we try to follow up on that, but other than that, pray and worry, that’s all we can do,” said Gwen-Scott Roddey, Allen’s great grandmother.
If you recognize Allen or know where he might be you are asked to contact Cincinnati police.
