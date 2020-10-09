Gov. DeWine says he is 'very happy to be voting for Donald Trump’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oho Gov. Mike DeWine expressed his continued support for President Donald Trump in remarks made during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing.
“Everybody I’ve ever voted for president, there’s some things I might not have agreed with them on,” DeWine responded when asked about how he praises the president, but often refuses to condemn some of his other actions.
The governor highlighted several issues that he feels President Trump handled appropriately, including the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“They do everything they can to get us whatever resources they have," the governor described. "When I’ve asked them for something, they’ve done that.”
Gov. DeWine also praised the president for his work towards the country’s economic recovery.
“Donald Trump negotiated and was tough in negotiations," Gov. DeWine said. "And it took a lot of guts to do it. I think the president had the attitude that we have to be tougher in our negotiations.”
The governor admitted there are some differences between himself and the president, including the use of masks and other health safety recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m very happy to be voting for Donald Trump,” Gov. DeWine added, despite citing differences.
