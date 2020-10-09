Hamilton County deputy in critical condition after crash on Beechmont Avenue

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A deputy corporal with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was critically hurt in a crash with a Metro bus in Anderson Township Thursday night, according to Sheriff Jim Neil.
Sheriff’s officials identified him as Corporal Adam McMillan, 42, of Cincinnati, a 19-year veteran of the department.
McMillan suffered head trauma during the crash about 6:18 p.m. on Beechmont Avenue, said Chief Deputy Mark Schoonover.
McMillan was in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at University of Cincinnati Medical Center late Thursday.
“We are asking for prayers for the family and the officers during this difficult time,” said David Daugherty, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
McMillan was traveling westbound on Beechmont Avenue when his cruiser struck a SORTA Metro bus at the intersection with Eight Mile Road, Neil said.
The bus then caused a chain of crashes involving three other vehicles before striking a utility pole.
McMillan’s cruiser was in the left thru-lane, Neil said, and the bus was headed eastbound attempting to turn onto Eight Mile when they collided.
Neil did not say who had the right-of-way or whether either driver was at fault.
The bus was being operated by David Binkman, 55, of Cincinnati, and was carrying one passenger, the sheriff’s office says.
After the initial crash, Neil says the bus struck a stopped 2007 Toyota RAV 4 being operated by Tyler Myers, 19, of Cincinnati.
Myers’s vehicle was pushed backwards into a stopped 2013 Ford Focus driven by Andrew Kellerman, 30, of Batavia and a stopped 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with a 16-year-old at the wheel.
The Anderson Township Fire Department had to mechanically extricate McMillan from his cruiser, according to Neil.
Brinkman has minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
According to Schoonover, only McMillan suffered serious injuries.
Schoonover described McMillan as a conscientious, dependable and hard-working man.
Previously, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said McMillan had been breathing on his own but was in and out of consciousness en route to the hospital.
The spokesperson also said McMillan was on duty but was not responding to an emergency call when the crash occurred, which Schoonover and Neil later confirmed.
The sheriff’s office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit at 513-825-1500.
